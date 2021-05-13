Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 11,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

