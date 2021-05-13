Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

