Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

