Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $323,100.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.