Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $255.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 718.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.