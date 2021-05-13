Insider Selling: J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Sells £325,266.89 in Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 259.30 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -19.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

