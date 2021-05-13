Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $3,564.00.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

