Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $861,111.71 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

