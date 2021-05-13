Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells 24,555 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPRO stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GoPro by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

