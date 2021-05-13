Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 23,992 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.