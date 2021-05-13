Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$23,750.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 5,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$23,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,250.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$970.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.