Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Sells 5,101 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,428,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

