Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

