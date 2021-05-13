Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Sells 18,300 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BGFV opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $622.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

