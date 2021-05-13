Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells 9,150 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

