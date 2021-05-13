Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.