Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) CFO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

