Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £976.50 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

LON RR opened at GBX 104.34 ($1.36) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.19. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 318.27 ($4.16).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

