Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 325 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) insider Lushani Kodituwakku purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

LON JDG opened at GBX 5,770 ($75.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,180.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,067.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

