Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HZN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.
