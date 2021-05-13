Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

