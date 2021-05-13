Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.14

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 14338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $779.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

