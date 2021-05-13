Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as low as C$0.88. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 30,562 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

