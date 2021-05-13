Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as low as C$0.88. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 30,562 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

