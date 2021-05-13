Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 86226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

