Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

