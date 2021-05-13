Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

