InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.97 million.

INFU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,953. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.