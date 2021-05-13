Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $690,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,388. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

