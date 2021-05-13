ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.85. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,408 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

