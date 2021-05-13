Ilika (LON:IKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Ilika stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.58. The company has a market cap of £275.30 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33. Ilika has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

