IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

