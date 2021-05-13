IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

