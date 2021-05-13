IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $301.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $331.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

