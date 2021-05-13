IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.