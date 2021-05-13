IFP Advisors Inc Has $536,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

