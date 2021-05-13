IFP Advisors Inc Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 1,306.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IFRA opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.