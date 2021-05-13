IFP Advisors Inc Has $463,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 10,837.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

