IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

CLOU opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

