Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.