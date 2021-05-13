Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.13 and a 200-day moving average of $396.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

