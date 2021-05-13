Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

