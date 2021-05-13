Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 in the last 90 days.

