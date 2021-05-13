Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.00 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $351.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

