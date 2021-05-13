Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $681,410.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $15.66 or 0.00031473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $24.93 million and $681,410.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.05 or 0.01113582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01150641 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,048 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

