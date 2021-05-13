Ian T. Bothwell Sells 150,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 3,738,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,417. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
