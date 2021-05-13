IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $54,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,761,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $202.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

