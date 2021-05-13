i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
IIIV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 193,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.