i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

IIIV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 193,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.