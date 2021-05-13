Hyve Price Tops $0.25 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00575871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00230203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.01191133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.