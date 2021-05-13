Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading Up 5.8%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.07. Approximately 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.