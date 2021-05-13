Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $25.21. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 958 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

