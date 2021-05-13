Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

AR stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.